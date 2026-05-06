Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 3.51% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 1953.71 croreNet profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 3.51% to Rs 112.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 1953.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1816.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.43% to Rs 589.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1142.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 8051.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7822.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1953.711816.65 8 8051.917822.97 3 OPM %11.089.12 -12.1012.05 - PBDT237.77195.12 22 1088.251050.22 4 PBT176.87143.52 23 860.13848.52 1 NP112.27108.46 4 589.471142.95 -48
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:16 PM IST