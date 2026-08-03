Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 4.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 2373.59 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 4.83% to Rs 231.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 2373.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2162.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2373.592162.0313.8314.02375.29348.40312.46295.46231.58220.91

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