Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Kapil Raj Finance rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.200.1065.0020.000.130.020.130.020.130.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News