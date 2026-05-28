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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 24.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 24.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 216.19 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 24.30% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 216.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.68% to Rs 28.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 830.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 689.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales216.19185.27 17 830.20689.43 20 OPM %6.235.07 -5.274.49 - PBDT9.346.26 49 31.2419.53 60 PBT8.325.12 63 27.3515.04 82 NP7.526.05 24 28.1317.84 58

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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