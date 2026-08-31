Karbonsteel Engineering surges after securing Rs 67-crore orders

Karbonsteel Engineering surged 7.35% to Rs 113.90 after the company received multiple purchase orders aggregating Rs 67.14 crore from India's largest diversified conglomerate.

The conglomerate has major businesses spanning energy, petrochemicals, telecommunications, retail and digital services.

The orders involve the supply of prefabricated steel structures and are scheduled to be completed by 3 March 2027.

The company clarified that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction. It further stated that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the contract.

Karbonsteel Engineering is engaged in the design, fabrication and assembly of heavy and precision steel structures tailored for industrial and infrastructure projects, including steel plants, railway bridges, oil and gas plants, refineries, and chemical plants.

On a full-year basis, the company's standalone net profit declined 25.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 10.51 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 14.16 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations, however, increased 10.2% YoY to Rs 300.88 crore in FY26.

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