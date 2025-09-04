Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka Bank appoints Raja B S as COO

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Karnataka Bank announced that its board has approved the appointment of Raja B S as the chief operating officer (COO) in the rank of chief general manager (CGM) for a period of two years on contract basis with effect from 04 Sept 2025.

Raja B S joined the Karnataka Bank as probationary officer on 17-July 1990. He has worked as Branch Head (scale I, II, III) at Hindupur, Turuvekere, Kakinada, Tadapatri, Vishakapatnam, etc. He was the chief manager (scale IV) at head office (HO)-vigilance department, HO-HR and IR Department.

He was promoted to general manager (scale VII) cadre on 29 March 2021. As GM he handled the portfolios of branch banking department, HR and IR department (CLO role), credit marketing department, legal and recovery department, inspection and audit (HIA role).

 

He was general manager in-charge of branch banking department (with effect from 01 March 2025 till 03 September 2025) and Operations Department (additional charge with effect from 05 August 2025 till 03 September 2025). He opted for Voluntary Retirement from the services of the Bank on 03 September 2025. He assumed charge of COO with effect from 4 September 2025.

Karnataka Bank, a leading 'A' Class Scheduled Commercial Bank in India, was incorporated on 18th February 1924 at Mangaluru. The bank reported standalone net profit declined 27% to Rs 292.40 crore on a 2.4% rise in total income to Rs 2,619.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.66% to Rs 176 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

