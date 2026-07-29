Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 43.29% in the June 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 5.37% to Rs 2382.65 croreNet profit of Karnataka Bank rose 43.29% to Rs 419.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.37% to Rs 2382.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2261.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income2382.652261.28 5 OPM %68.8666.51 -PBDT551.83356.58 55 PBT551.83356.58 55 NP419.12292.50 43
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST