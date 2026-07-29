Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 43.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 43.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 5.37% to Rs 2382.65 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 43.29% to Rs 419.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.37% to Rs 2382.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2261.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income2382.652261.28 5 OPM %68.8666.51 -PBDT551.83356.58 55 PBT551.83356.58 55 NP419.12292.50 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Vedanta Iron & Steel standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Vedanta Iron & Steel standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the June 2026 quarter

BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the June 2026 quarter

BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Steelcast standalone net profit rises 19.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Steelcast standalone net profit rises 19.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Hariyana Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hariyana Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

NEET 2026 Counselling UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayAI-171 Crash ProbeNuclear Energy's ComebackSML Mahindra Share PriceDelhi Lakshmi YojanaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance