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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank inks pact with Pine Labs for PoS services

Karnataka Bank inks pact with Pine Labs for PoS services

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Karnataka Bank has entered into a partnership with Pine Labs, a provider of point-of-sale (PoS) solutions.

Through this partnership, the bank aims to strengthen digital payment options for its customers.

Shri Raghavendra S. Bhat, MD & CEO, of Karnataka Bank, said, This partnership aligns with our vision of becoming the Digital Bank of the Future.' Pine Labs offers user-friendly and reliable PoS solutions that play a vital role in todays digital payment ecosystem. This collaboration will enable our retail and MSME customers to seamlessly access advanced PoS terminals, thereby promoting digital adoption and driving mutual growth.

Raja BS, chief operating officer of the bank, said, Karnataka Bank always works to meet the needs of its customers. With this new tie-up, the bank will be able to offer next-generation digital payment solutions. We encourage our customers to take advantage of this service, which will now be available at all our branches across the country."

 

Karnataka Bank provides a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail and corporate banking and para-banking activities, as well as treasury and foreign exchange operations. The bank reported a 2.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 290.79 crore on a 0.51% decline in total income to Rs 2,522.35 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.68% to currently trade at Rs 251.65 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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