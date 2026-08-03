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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank launches KBL Finsurance portal as part of its digital transformation

Karnataka Bank launches KBL Finsurance portal as part of its digital transformation

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Karnataka Bank announced the launch of "KBL Finsurance", a comprehensive digital portal designed to streamline the creation, tracking and monitoring of insurance business leads across its branch network. The project launch marks a significant milestone in the Bank's digital transformation journey and is powered by SprintMoney a fintech company providing a comprehensive suite of white-labelled digital solutions to banks and financial institutions. Its portfolio includes SprintCRM, an AI-powered Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution; a Digital Wealth Suite; a Relationship Management Module; a Platform for Secured Lending against Shares, Mutual Funds and Insurance Policies; and its Digital Insurance Suite, a comprehensive platform that enables end-to-end digitization of insurance distribution.

 

The KBL Finsurance Portal empowers branch personnel with real-time capabilities to generate and track insurance leads, monitor policy status, access business management information system (MIS) reports. To enable seamless integration with insurance partners, Karnataka Bank has tied up with SprintMoney (Wildflower Business Services), which has facilitated integration of Bank with tied up insurance companies through KBL Finsurance platform.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:31 PM IST