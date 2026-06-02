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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank partners with Tobacco Board

Karnataka Bank partners with Tobacco Board

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

To provide customized financial solutions to registered tobacco growers across Karnataka

Karnataka Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with the Tobacco Board, Government of India, to provide customized financial solutions to registered tobacco growers across Karnataka on 29 May 2026.

Under this initiative, Karnataka Bank will offer a dedicated suite of banking and credit facilities designed specifically to meet the financial requirements of tobacco farmers registered with the Tobacco Board. The initiative aims to facilitate timely access to credit, promote financial inclusion, and support the sustainable growth of the tobacco farming community.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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