Karnavati Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 900.00% to Rs 2.60 croreNet Loss of Karnavati Finance reported to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 238.22% to Rs 5.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.600.26 900 5.311.57 238 OPM %-159.23-238.46 --35.40-33.76 - PBDT-5.65-0.88 -542 -5.75-1.68 -242 PBT-5.65-0.88 -542 -5.75-1.68 -242 NP-5.79-0.88 -558 -5.90-1.68 -251
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST