Karnika Industries standalone net profit rises 138.64% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 79.57% to Rs 59.78 croreNet profit of Karnika Industries rose 138.64% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.57% to Rs 59.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.7833.29 80 OPM %17.2815.02 -PBDT10.634.56 133 PBT10.394.15 150 NP7.353.08 139
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST