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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnika Industries standalone net profit rises 138.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Karnika Industries standalone net profit rises 138.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 79.57% to Rs 59.78 crore

Net profit of Karnika Industries rose 138.64% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.57% to Rs 59.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.7833.29 80 OPM %17.2815.02 -PBDT10.634.56 133 PBT10.394.15 150 NP7.353.08 139

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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