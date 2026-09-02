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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karur Vysya Bank announces change in CFO

Karur Vysya Bank announces change in CFO

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

With effect from 01 September 2026

Karur Vysya Bank announced that Ramasamy G V, Senior DGM, has taken charge as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel in the rank of General Manager on 01 September 2026.

Further, incumbent Chief Financial Officer, Ramshankar R, consequent to his elevation as Chief General Manager is in transition to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 9:31 AM IST