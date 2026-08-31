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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 16 new branches across southern India and Delhi NCR

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 16 new branches across southern India and Delhi NCR

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Karur Vysya Bank has expanded its presence across key markets by inaugurating 16 new branches, further deepening its footprint across southern India and Delhi NCR.

With the latest expansion, the Bank's branch network stands at 919 across the country.

The new branches include six in Tamil Nadu, five in Andhra Pradesh, three in Telangana and one each in Karnataka and Delhi NCR.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 2:04 PM IST