Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 16 new branches across southern India and Delhi NCR
Karur Vysya Bank has expanded its presence across key markets by inaugurating 16 new branches, further deepening its footprint across southern India and Delhi NCR.
With the latest expansion, the Bank's branch network stands at 919 across the country.
The new branches include six in Tamil Nadu, five in Andhra Pradesh, three in Telangana and one each in Karnataka and Delhi NCR.
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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 2:04 PM IST