Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 41.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.41% to Rs 2903.65 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 41.22% to Rs 724.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 513.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 15.41% to Rs 2903.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2515.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.29% to Rs 2510.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1941.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 14.43% to Rs 11074.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9678.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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