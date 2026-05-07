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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 41.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 41.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 15.41% to Rs 2903.65 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 41.22% to Rs 724.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 513.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 15.41% to Rs 2903.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2515.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.29% to Rs 2510.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1941.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 14.43% to Rs 11074.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9678.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income2903.652515.93 15 11074.359678.04 14 OPM %66.0663.23 -66.5663.85 - PBDT989.10673.57 47 3320.042590.73 28 PBT989.10673.57 47 3320.042590.73 28 NP724.96513.36 41 2510.331941.64 29

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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