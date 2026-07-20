Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 44.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.72% to Rs 3049.42 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 44.92% to Rs 755.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 521.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 18.72% to Rs 3049.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2568.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3049.422568.5571.8267.331005.31687.361005.31687.36755.70521.45

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