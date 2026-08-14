Friday, August 14, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-3300.00-2750.00 -PBDT-0.320.54 PL PBT-0.330.53 PL NP-0.450.41 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 121.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 121.74% in the June 2026 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram International consolidated net profit declines 99.07% in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram International consolidated net profit declines 99.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST