Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit declines 14.18% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 13.51% to Rs 742.50 croreNet profit of Kaveri Seed Company declined 14.18% to Rs 279.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 326.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.51% to Rs 742.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 858.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales742.50858.53 -14 OPM %39.5839.39 -PBDT297.48347.93 -15 PBT284.02334.32 -15 NP279.84326.08 -14
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:54 PM IST