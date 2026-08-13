Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit declines 14.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.51% to Rs 742.50 crore

Net profit of Kaveri Seed Company declined 14.18% to Rs 279.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 326.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.51% to Rs 742.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 858.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.742.50858.5339.5839.39297.48347.93284.02334.32279.84326.08

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