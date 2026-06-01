Monday, June 01, 2026 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies consolidated net profit declines 92.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies consolidated net profit declines 92.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

Sales decline 88.78% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies declined 92.41% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 88.78% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.66% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.82% to Rs 8.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.928.20 -89 8.4217.12 -51 OPM %-191.30-7.32 --16.5112.09 - PBDT0.343.79 -91 1.436.72 -79 PBT0.283.69 -92 1.246.41 -81 NP0.283.69 -92 1.246.41 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rainbow Foundations consolidated net profit rises 29.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Rainbow Foundations consolidated net profit rises 29.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast consolidated net profit rises 4.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast consolidated net profit rises 4.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 142.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 142.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 58.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 58.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance