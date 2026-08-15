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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Sales decline 63.17% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net loss of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 63.17% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.443.91 -63 OPM %-103.4726.60 -PBDT-1.121.11 PL PBT-1.211.08 PL NP-1.211.08 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:24 AM IST