Kay Power & Paper consolidated net profit rises 10.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 59.79% to Rs 4.89 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper rose 10.42% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 59.79% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.62% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.71% to Rs 24.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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