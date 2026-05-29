Kay Power & Paper consolidated net profit rises 10.42% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 59.79% to Rs 4.89 croreNet profit of Kay Power & Paper rose 10.42% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 59.79% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.62% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.71% to Rs 24.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.8912.16 -60 24.3840.44 -40 OPM %35.799.29 -10.130.32 - PBDT1.991.23 62 3.022.56 18 PBT1.060.96 10 1.011.13 -11 NP1.060.96 10 1.011.13 -11
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST