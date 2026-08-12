Kay Power & Paper consolidated net profit rises 1200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.28% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.28% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.897.1210.020.840.590.360.080.010.130.01

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