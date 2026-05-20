Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 55.80 crore

Net Loss of Kaya reported to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 55.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 96.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 83.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 222.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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