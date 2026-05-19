Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 16.80 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries declined 60.56% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.74% to Rs 4.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 60.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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