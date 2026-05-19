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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 16.80 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries declined 60.56% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.74% to Rs 4.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 60.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.8015.38 9 60.0553.20 13 OPM %9.0517.23 -13.0616.24 - PBDT1.562.77 -44 8.159.00 -9 PBT1.182.51 -53 6.847.88 -13 NP0.711.80 -61 4.405.77 -24

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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