Kaynes Tech drops after Q4 PAT slides 21% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Kaynes Technology India plunged 17.27% to Rs 3,456.25 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 21.5% to Rs 91.22 crore despite a 26.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1242.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 1.20% to Rs 140.23 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 141.93 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 193.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up 15% YoY. EBITDA margin contracted 150 bps to 15.6% in Q4 FY26 as against 17.1% in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, order book stood at Rs 8,366.3 crore

On an annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 24.01% to Rs 363.89 crore on 33.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,626.35 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, executive vice chairman & promoter, Kaynes Technology India, said, We achieved revenues of Rs 36,264 mn during the FY 2026 registering a growth of 33% YoY along with steady YoY growth in difficult market situations. Our order book stood at upwards of Rs 8,000.0 crore as of FY26, providing strong revenue visibility for the future. Our OSAT unit is rapidly scaling up within just 14 months of its groundbreaking ceremony, it has commenced commercial operations.

The HDI PCB manufacturing unit is nearing operational readiness, improving execution visibility and supporting scalable growth. We continue to see strong customer engagement, healthy longterm demand visibility, and increasing strategic relevance across key sectors. With our expanding capabilities in high-value electronics manufacturing, OSAT, PCB, and design-led solutions, we remain confident about the long-term growth potential of the company.

Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end, IoT-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer offering services across the Electronics System and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) spectrum.

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