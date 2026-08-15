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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KCL Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

KCL Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

Sales rise 2636.62% to Rs 19.43 crore

Net profit of KCL Infra Projects remain constant at Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2636.62% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.430.71 2637 OPM %1.1342.25 -PBDT0.930.92 1 PBT0.920.91 1 NP0.670.67 0

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:23 AM IST