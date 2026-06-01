KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 384.76% to Rs 44.21 crore

Net profit of KCL Infra Projects rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 384.76% to Rs 44.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 219.23% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 383.16% to Rs 58.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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