KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 141.51% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.43% to Rs 78.03 croreNet profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation rose 141.51% to Rs 46.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.43% to Rs 78.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales78.0359.37 31 OPM %3.36-0.42 -PBDT55.0725.33 117 PBT54.1824.53 121 NP46.2519.15 142
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST