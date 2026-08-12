KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 141.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.43% to Rs 78.03 crore

Net profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation rose 141.51% to Rs 46.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.43% to Rs 78.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.78.0359.373.36-0.4255.0725.3354.1824.5346.2519.15

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