KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 68.80 croreNet Loss of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 68.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.65% to Rs 11.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.27% to Rs 259.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.8063.99 8 259.95310.46 -16 OPM %-7.0347.09 -0.333.81 - PBDT-16.37-25.45 36 21.6829.28 -26 PBT-18.69-28.34 34 15.7323.21 -32 NP-15.20-22.22 32 11.1314.39 -23
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST