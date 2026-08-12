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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KD Leisures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

KD Leisures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of KD Leisures reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:22 AM IST