KDDL consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.04% to Rs 574.99 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 24.62% to Rs 25.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.04% to Rs 574.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 419.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.89% to Rs 88.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 2153.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1647.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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