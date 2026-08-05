KDDL consolidated net profit rises 43.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.30% to Rs 633.80 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 43.71% to Rs 29.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.30% to Rs 633.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 465.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.633.80465.0015.0314.7296.7870.8661.9743.9229.3620.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News