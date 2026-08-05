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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KDDL consolidated net profit rises 43.71% in the June 2026 quarter

KDDL consolidated net profit rises 43.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 36.30% to Rs 633.80 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 43.71% to Rs 29.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.30% to Rs 633.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 465.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales633.80465.00 36 OPM %15.0314.72 -PBDT96.7870.86 37 PBT61.9743.92 41 NP29.3620.43 44

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST