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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,063 crore

KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,063 crore

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

KEC International said that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,063 crore across its Civil, Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Renewables, and Cables & Conductors businesses.

The Civil business secured a major order for a high-rise residential project from a leading real estate developer. The contract involves the construction of residential buildings with a total built-up area of 24 lakh sq. ft., along with associated facilities.

The T&D business bagged orders for a 400 kV transmission line project in Africa and for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

The Renewables business received an order for a 50+ MW wind EPC project from an existing private developer in western India.

 

The Cables & Conductors business also secured multiple orders in domestic and international markets.

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Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, We are pleased with the new order wins across our businesses despite global uncertainties. Our Civil business has expanded its customer base in the Buildings & Factories segment by securing a prestigious order in Northern India. With this order, KEC is now constructing ~80 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. In our international T&D business, the Africa order further diversifies our order book. Our Renewables business has strengthened its presence in the Wind EPC segment by securing its fourth order. With these additions, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs. 6,300 crore.

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC company and part of the RPG Group. It operates across the power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables businesses.

The scrip shed 0.07% to Rs 479.10 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:18 AM IST