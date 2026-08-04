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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,063 cr

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,063 cr

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs.1,063 crore across various businesses:

Civil: The business has secured a significant order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer, involving the development of 24 lakh sq. ft. of residential buildings along with associated facilities.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects:

400 kV Transmission line in Africa Supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas

Renewables: The business has secured an order for a 50+ MW Wind EPC project from an existing private developer in Western India.

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST