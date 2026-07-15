KEC International bags Rs 1,180-cr orders across T&D, renewables, civil & cables businesses

KEC International said that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,180 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D), renewables, civil, and cables & conductors businesses.

In the T&D segment, the company won orders for projects across India, the Middle East and the Americas. These include a 400 kV transmission line project in western India to power a data centre, supply of transmission line towers in the Middle East, and supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

The renewables business secured an order for a 200+ MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project in western India from an existing client, a leading private sector developer.

In the civil business, KEC received an order for additional civil and structural works for a 150 MW thermal power plant from a private sector client in eastern India.

The cables and conductors business also secured multiple orders in India and overseas markets.

The latest order wins further strengthen KEC International's order book across its key business segments and geographies.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are pleased with the new order wins across businesses. The T&D business has secured its first transmission line order for evacuation of power to a Data Centre from a reputed private developer. This order marks an important milestone for the T&D business in supporting the power infrastructure needs of the growing Data Centre segment. We have bolstered our Tower Supply business with a significant order from the Middle East. Our Renewables business continues to strengthen relations with existing clients as reflected in the award of the large solar project. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 5,200 crores.

KEC International is a major global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company reported a 28.11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.79 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 268.19 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations decreased 7.01% YoY to Rs 6,389.75 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The scrip fell 1.21% to end at Rs 489.90 on the BSE on 14 July 2026.

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