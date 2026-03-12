Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KEC International bags Rs 1476-cr orders

KEC International bags Rs 1476-cr orders

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

KEC International said that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,476 crore for Transmission & Distribution (T&D) projects in India, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

The orders include 380 kV transmission lines, substations, and EHV cabling in Saudi Arabia; 132 kV transmission lines in Africa; the supply of towers in India and the Americas; and hardware and poles in the Americas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said, We are pleased with the new order wins in our T&D business across multiple geographies. The award of our largest composite order in Saudi Arabia despite the current geopolitical situation is a positive indicator of continuing investments in the Middle East T&D market. The order in Africa reflects a gradual recovery in the T&D market in that region. These wins have significantly strengthened our international T&D order book. With these orders, our year-to-date order intake now stands at approximately Rs 22,800 crore.

 

KEC International is a global EPC player with operations across power transmission and distribution, civil infrastructure, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.5 crore in Q3FY26, down 1.6% YoY from Rs 129.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose by 12.2% YoY to Rs 6,001 crore, compared with Rs 5,349 crore a year ago.

Shares of KEC International shed 0.07% to Rs 547.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

