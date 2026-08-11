KEC International consolidated net profit declines 41.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.01% to Rs 5023.54 crore

Net profit of KEC International declined 41.72% to Rs 72.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.01% to Rs 5023.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5022.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5023.545022.885.796.97140.72204.3789.90158.5172.62124.60

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