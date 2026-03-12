Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International receives orders worth Rs 1,476 cr

KEC International receives orders worth Rs 1,476 cr

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,476 crore for Transmission & Distribution projects in India, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas:

380 kV Transmission lines, Substations and EHV Cabling (Composite order) in Saudi Arabia 132 kV Transmission lines in Africa Supply of towers in India and the Americas Supply of hardware and poles in the Americas

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACME Solar signs 450 MW PPAs with SJVN for 25 years

ACME Solar signs 450 MW PPAs with SJVN for 25 years

Government of India welcomes IEA decision to release emergency oil stocks amid prevailing supply disruptions

Government of India welcomes IEA decision to release emergency oil stocks amid prevailing supply disruptions

Indo Tech Transformers announces cancellation of order worth Rs 65 cr

Indo Tech Transformers announces cancellation of order worth Rs 65 cr

Va Tech Wabag secures work order for refurbishment and upgradation of TTRO plant

Va Tech Wabag secures work order for refurbishment and upgradation of TTRO plant

INR slips back near record lows amid FII outflows, rising global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback

INR slips back near record lows amid FII outflows, rising global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance