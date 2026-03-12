KEC International receives orders worth Rs 1,476 cr
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,476 crore for Transmission & Distribution projects in India, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas:380 kV Transmission lines, Substations and EHV Cabling (Composite order) in Saudi Arabia 132 kV Transmission lines in Africa Supply of towers in India and the Americas Supply of hardware and poles in the Americas
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST