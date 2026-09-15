KEC International rises after bagging orders worth Rs 1,303 crore

KEC International added 1.24% to Rs 411.50 after the company said that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,303 crore across various businesses.

The company's transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for a 400 kV transmission line in Northern India and 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, it has won a contract to supply towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

KEC's cables & conductors division has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented: "We are delighted with the new order wins, amidst a challenging environment.

Our India T&D business has secured a prestigious order from an existing private client for a transmission line project to evacuate power from a hydroelectric plant in Northern India. The International T&D business has further strengthened its presence in the Middle East with multiple order wins in Saudi Arabia.

The outlook for our T&D business remains robust driven by these orders, a strong L1 position, a large pipeline of opportunities and sustained demand across our key markets. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 7,600 crore."

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC company and part of the RPG Group. It operates across the power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables businesses.

The company reported 42% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 125 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue for the period under review remained flat at Rs 5,024 crore.

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