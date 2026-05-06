KEC International rises after bagging Rs 1,002-cr orders across segments

KEC International rose 1.61% to Rs 579.15 after the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,002 crore across multiple business segments.

The orders span key verticals including Transmission & Distribution (T&D), renewables, transportation, and cables & conductors, reflecting diversified order inflows across domestic as well as international markets.

In the T&D segment, the company has won projects in India and the Americas. These include 500 kV HVDC transmission lines from a private developer in Western India, 132 kV cabling works from a steel producer in Eastern India, and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

In the renewables segment, the company has secured an order for a 100+ MW wind project in Southern India from a private developer, indicating continued expansion in the wind energy space.

The transportation business has bagged two orders in the Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) segment in Southern India, strengthening its presence in technology-driven railway systems. Additionally, the cables and conductors division has secured multiple orders across India and overseas markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said, We are pleased with the new order wins across businesses. The prestigious HVDC order has further strengthened our India T&D order book, especially in the HVDC space. Our renewables business has expanded its presence in the wind energy segment with a repeat order from an existing customer. The transportation business has reinforced its position in the technology-enabled ABS segment with these orders.

KEC International is a global EPC player with operations across power transmission and distribution, civil infrastructure, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.5 crore in Q3FY26, down 1.6% YoY from Rs 129.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose by 12.2% YoY to Rs 6,001 crore, compared with Rs 5,349 crore a year ago.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News