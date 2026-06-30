KEC International rises after bagging Rs 1,754-cr orders across T&D and cables businesses

KEC International rose 4.63% to Rs 539.15 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,754 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables & Conductors businesses.

According to the company, the T&D business has secured significant orders for the supply of high-voltage transmission line towers in the Americas. These include the company's largest-ever tower supply order from the United States, reflecting growing demand in the American T&D market.

The Cables & Conductors business has also secured multiple orders across India and international markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said, We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in the tower supply business. The repeat orders from customers in the Americas, including the largest-ever tower supply order from the USA, reflect the growing momentum in the American T&D market. These wins reinforce our strategic focus on strengthening our tower sales business globally. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 4,000 crore.

KEC International is a major global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company reported a 28.11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.79 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 268.19 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations decreased 7.01% YoY to Rs 6,389.75 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News