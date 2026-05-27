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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International secures new orders worth Rs 1,303 cr across businesses

KEC International secures new orders worth Rs 1,303 cr across businesses

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore across multiple business segments, including Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Civil, Renewables, and Cables & Conductors.

The company said its T&D business has won orders for projects across India and the Americas. These include 400/220 kV substations and associated transmission lines from a reputed private developer in southern India, along with supply orders for towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

In the Civil segment, KEC International secured an order for the construction of a press shop and related facilities for an automobile manufacturing plant in northern India from a leading client.

 

The Renewables business received an order for a 150+ MW wind project in western India from a prominent private sector developer, strengthening the companys wind EPC portfolio.

Meanwhile, the Cables & Conductors business bagged multiple orders in domestic as well as international markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, We are pleased with the new order wins across businesses in India. Our T&D business has significantly enhanced its order book in India T&D with a repeat order from an existing private client. The Civil business has widened its presence in the automobile segment with an order from one of Indias leading automobile manufacturers adding a marquee client to its portfolio. Our Renewables business has strengthened its Wind EPC portfolio with successive order wins. These strategic wins will play a pivotal role in driving our targeted growth going forward.

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KEC International is a major global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.

The counter declined 1.61% to Rs 499.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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