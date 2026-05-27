KEC International wins new order of Rs 1,303 cr
Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
The business has secured orders for T&D projects across India and the Americas:
400/220 kV Substations and associated Transmission lines from a reputed private developer in Southern India
Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas
Civil:
The business has secured an order for the construction of a press shop and associated facilities for an automobile factory in Northern India from a prestigious client.
Also Read
Renewables:
The business has secured an order for a 150+ MW Wind project in Western India from a renowned private developer.
Cables & Conductors:
The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
IDream Film Infrastructure Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST