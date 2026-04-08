KEC International wins orders of Rs 2,518 cr
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 2,518 crore across various businesses:
Civil
The business has secured its largest-ever Commercial Real Estate order from a leading real estate developer in Western India.
Transportation
The business has secured an order in JV in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India.
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Transmission & Distribution (T&D)
The business has secured orders for T&D projects: 400/132/66 kV Transmission lines in Africa Additional orders for Transmission lines and Substations in international markets Supply of towers in Europe and the Americas Supply of hardware and poles in the Americas
Cables & Conductors
The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST