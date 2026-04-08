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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International wins orders of Rs 2,518 cr

KEC International wins orders of Rs 2,518 cr

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 2,518 crore across various businesses:

Civil

The business has secured its largest-ever Commercial Real Estate order from a leading real estate developer in Western India.

Transportation

The business has secured an order in JV in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India.

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Transmission & Distribution (T&D)

The business has secured orders for T&D projects: 400/132/66 kV Transmission lines in Africa Additional orders for Transmission lines and Substations in international markets Supply of towers in Europe and the Americas Supply of hardware and poles in the Americas

Cables & Conductors

 

The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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