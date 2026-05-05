KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,002 cr across businesses

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,002 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects across India and the Americas:

500 kV HVDC Transmission lines from a reputed private developer in Western India 132 kV Cabling works from a reputed steel producer in Eastern India Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Renewables: The business has secured an order for a 100+ MW Wind project in Southern India from a renowned private developer.

Transportation: The business has secured two orders in the technologically enabled Automatic Block Signaling (ABS) segment in Southern India.

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.