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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,180 cr

KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,180 cr

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,180 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects across India, the Middle East and the Americas:

400 kV transmission line project in Western India to power a Data Centre Supply of transmission line towers in the Middle East Supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas

Renewables: The business has secured an order for a 200+ MW Solar PV project in Western India from an existing client- a renowned private developer.

Civil: The business has secured an order for additional civil and structural works for a 150 MW thermal power plant from a prominent private player in Eastern India.

 

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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