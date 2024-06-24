Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 123.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 171.47% to Rs 93.82 croreNet profit of Keertana Finserv Pvt rose 123.62% to Rs 19.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 171.47% to Rs 93.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 347.72% to Rs 71.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 192.89% to Rs 268.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
