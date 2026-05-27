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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 39.05% to Rs 24.64 crore

Net Loss of Keerthi Industries reported to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.05% to Rs 24.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 93.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.6417.72 39 93.5996.67 -3 OPM %-11.89-11.23 --11.30-21.54 - PBDT-3.81-2.77 -38 -14.33-25.87 45 PBT-5.61-5.55 -1 -24.10-37.21 35 NP-1.76-3.98 56 -15.29-22.77 33

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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