KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.27% to Rs 3476.40 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 25.50% to Rs 284.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 226.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 3476.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2914.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.88% to Rs 918.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 696.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 11747.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9735.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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