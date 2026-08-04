KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.97% to Rs 3185.34 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 40.05% to Rs 274.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 195.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.97% to Rs 3185.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2590.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3185.342590.3212.439.96397.73283.12369.16263.23274.14195.75

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